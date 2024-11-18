PH, US signs General Security of Military Information Agreement

THE Philippines and United States (US) signed on Monday, November 18, 2024, an agreement that provides the framework that will facilitate the exchange of classified military information.

In a ceremony held at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III signed a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) that reinforces the two countries' commitment to mutual capability development and the promotion of regional security.

The agreement also opens opportunities for the Philippines to enter into similar agreements with other like-minded nations.

“Not only will this allow the Philippines access to higher capabilities and big-ticket items from the United States, it will also open opportunities to pursue similar agreements with like-minded nations,” said Teodoro.

During the event, Teodoro also awarded the Outstanding Achievement Medal (OAM) to Austin in recognition of the US Defense Chief’s significant contributions to strengthening Philippines-US bilateral defense ties and promoting regional security in the Indo-Pacific since assuming his post in 2021.

Teodoro acknowledged Austin’s leadership and his impact on the Department of National Defense and the Filipino nation.

Austin will also visit the headquarters of the Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which highlights the robust partnership and commitment of the two countries to advance the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In his speech, Austin reiterated the US’ “ironclad commitment” to help the Philippines most especially in times of need.

“I've authorized US forces to provide direct support to respond to the super typhoon. We've also secured another million dollars in urgent humanitarian aid, and that will help surge aid to the Philippine people,” he said.

The Philippines was struck by a series of typhoons over the past week which displaced thousands of families and submerged several communities in flood waters. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)