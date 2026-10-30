PH, Vietnam eye 'Project Typhoon Mitigation'

MANILA – With both countries prone to adverse effects from natural disasters, ranking defense officials of the Philippines and Vietnam agreed to pursue a "Project Typhoon Mitigation" to deepen their disaster response collaboration.

The Department of National Defense (DND), in a statement Thursday, said this took place after Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Gen. Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus on Oct. 28 in Cebu.

"Recognizing the Philippines and Vietnam’s shared exposure to hazards and disaster which their effects have become wider and more unpredictable, particularly as typhoons often pass through the Philippines before reaching Vietnam, the Defense Ministers agreed to pursue Project Typhoon Mitigation initiative to deepen collaboration on disaster risk reduction, emergency response, and post-disaster recovery," the DND statement read.

This initiative is an open and inclusive endeavor, and both countries welcome the voluntary and responsible participation of other countries to enhance the region’s collective disaster response capacity.

Under the initiative, both defense establishments, including their respective military institutions and civil defense agencies will develop a Joint Protocol, consisting of the following areas of convergence: humanitarian assistance and disaster relief coordination (HADR), early detection and warning mechanism, and prepositioning of critical resources.

"Secretary Teodoro highlighted that the initiative promotes a science-based, proactive, and anticipatory approach by improving the exchange of operationally relevant information to inform preparedness decisions, while ensuring the availability of critical resources for timely and effective HADR operations," the DND said.

Giang reiterated Vietnam’s commitment to implementing existing bilateral frameworks of cooperation and multilateral cooperative mechanisms, based on compliance with regulations and mutual respect for each side’s interests, as critical foundations for continued coordination and interoperability.

The initiative marks the first effort to consolidate bilateral cooperation frameworks and multilateral mechanisms between the Philippines and Vietnam; cooperation on civil defense efforts on HADR in alignment with ASEAN principles.

Both sides looked forward to finalizing and implementing the Joint Protocol, which will be further concretized during the 8th Philippines-Vietnam Deputy Ministers’ Defense Strategic Dialogue and 9th Defense Cooperation Working Group, to be held in the 1st Quarter of 2027.

In light of the elevation of Philippines-Vietnam bilateral relations to Enhanced Strategic Partnership and the signing of the 2026 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defense Cooperation, the Defense Ministers have directed their respective defense establishments to pursue new initiatives that will serve as concrete expressions of mutual trust and confidence. (PNA)