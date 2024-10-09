PH, Vietnam reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

THE Philippines and Vietnam reaffirmed on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, their commitment in enhancing their strategic partnership.

This came as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a bilateral meeting in Laos ahead of their attendance to the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summits and Related Summits.

Marcos said the official engagements and discussions between the Philippines and Vietnam two years ago are now bearing fruit.

“We have made a good deal of progress since our very first discussion and some of the engagements between our two countries. And I am very happy that we will be able to pursue that,” he said.

“And it gives us also the opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation and of partnership. So, thank you,” he added.

Marcos expressed his condolences for the loss of lives caused by Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam and for the demise on of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in July.

For his part, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Vietnam’s unwavering commitment to the Philippines.

“I want to reaffirm that we always support to the strategic partnership with the Philippines. I’m glad to note that the discussions that we began two years ago have been implemented effectively,” he said.

The Philippines and Vietnam signed various agreements, including rice trade cooperation, incident prevention in the South China Sea, agriculture and cultural cooperation.

Marcos also met with the Filipino community in Laos following his arrival there on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, where he reiterated his commitment to push for the country’s interests during the summit such as maintaining peace and security in the region, strengthening the economy, and ensuring the well-being of every Filipino, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“The world and our region are facing challenging times. From conflicts in Europe [and] the Middle East, to global existential threats such as climate change and natural and man-made disasters, to transnational crime and economic downturns -- all these, in one way or another, affect the lives and livelihoods of peace-loving and hardworking people like yourselves,” he said.

He also reassured them that his administration is doing its best to bring a brighter future for all Filipinos so that no Filipino leaves to seek greener pastures abroad.

“Tunay na napakarami nating pagkakatulad sa mga Lao, gaya ng ating pagpapahalaga sa ating espirituwalidad, pagmamahal sa pamilya, pakikipagkapwa-tao at pagiging bahagi ng nating komunidad, pagrespeto sa ating kapaligiran, at pagiging makabayan. Kaya naman, nais kong ipagpatuloy pa ninyo ang pagiging [ambassadors] of Filipino goodwill dito sa bansang Laos PDR,” the President said.

(We have much in common with the Lao, such as our appreciation of our spirituality, love of family, socializing and being part of our community, respect for our environment, and patriotism. So I want you to continue being [ambassadors] of Filipino goodwill here in Laos PDR.)

“Gaya ng sinabi ni Ambassador (Deena Joy Amatong), damang-dama naman [ang] mataas na pagtingin sa inyo ng mga taga-rito. By exercising your professions in the professional and expert way that you do, through your daily interactions with the locals, you have become valuable members of society. You make us all very, very proud!” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)