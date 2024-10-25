PH voted vice chair of world, Asian election bodies

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) was elected vice chairperson in both the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) and the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) and will serve in both posts until 2026.

In a statement, the Comelec bared that it was elected unanimously by the 50 member-states during the AAEA General Assembly held in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Similarly, the poll body said the Philippines was voted by an overwhelming majority, or 26 out of the 40 votes, in the 6th A-WEB General Assembly held in Bogota, Colombia.

"The Commission on Elections, being the vice-chairperson of both the AAEA and the A-WEB for 2024-2026, is one for the history books," said the Comelec.

"This represents the clear and unequivocal vote of confidence that the other electoral bodies all around the world are giving to the Comelec," it added.

The commission said it is looking forward to having close coordination with other election management authorities from around the world.

"This commission is truly honored and is looking forward to work with fellow election bodies towards one common goal: a free, fair, honest, credible, and transparent election," said the Comelec.

And with the Philippines now holding the vice chairmanship for both the AAEA and the A-WEB, it is set to ascent to the top posts come 2026.

"The Comelec is set to become the chairperson of both election management bodies' associations for the years 2026-2028," said the Comelec. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)