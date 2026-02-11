PH won’t be silenced, sticking with legal ways in WPS dispute - Palace

MANILA – The Philippines will not be intimidated by China amid retaliatory measures against local officials and criticism of Senate actions, Malacañang said Wednesday even as it assured that the government will continue to use a firm and diplomatic approach in dealing with the West Philippine Sea (WPS) dispute.

The statement came after Beijing barred 16 officials from the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, in apparent response to the local government units’ persona non grata (unwelcome) declaration against Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan.

Earlier, the Chinese Embassy also condemned Senate Resolution 256, which called for diplomatic measures to uphold Philippine sovereignty and dignity in dealings with China.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the administration remains firm in the Philippines’ stance on the disputed waters but said it will not match China’s aggressive thrust.

“Kung sila man ay palaban, mayroon naman po tayong paraan na ligal, diplomatic na puwedeng makapag-ayos ng anumang isyu. Even if they are aggressive, we have legal and diplomatic ways to resolve any issue),” Castro said in a Palace press briefing.

She added that the Marcos administration respects freedom of expression and will allow Philippine institutions, including the Senate, to exercise their functions independently.

Castro noted that specifics regarding China’s travel restrictions and other policies are being coordinated through the Department of Foreign Affairs.

She emphasized that the government remains committed to a firm but diplomatic stance, safeguarding Philippine officials and territory while maintaining open channels of dialogue.

Manila and Beijing have been embroiled in maritime confrontations in recent years, with the Philippines reporting China's aggressive maneuvers, water cannon incidents, and disruption of supply missions in the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Beijing continues to assert sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, including areas within the Philippines’ EEZ.

Manila’s position is anchored on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling, which invalidated Beijing’s sweeping claims. (PNA)