Pharmaceutical firm moves to ease cancer patients’ burden

MANY Filipino cancer patients and their families usually face the challenges of high treatment costs and limited access to critical therapies, which can delay life-saving processes.

Aware of these challenges and aligning with various strong government programs, pharmaceutical firm, Detoxicare Philippines Inc., has expanded its Kaagapay Medical Assistance Program.

The program is a patient navigation system designed to help every patient access timely treatment and government-supported assistance, regardless of financial capacity.

“Healthcare access should never be determined by a patient’s financial capacity. Our mission is to reinforce the efforts of healthcare professionals by ensuring that their patients receive timely and uninterrupted care,” said Dr. GJay L. Ordinal, president and CEO of Detoxicare Philippines Inc.

“Kaagapay represents our enduring commitment to stand beside every clinician, every patient, and every family entrusted to our healthcare system. In strengthening Kaagapay, we are affirming our responsibility to the Filipino patient," he added.

Initially developed to strengthen access to oncology treatment, Kaagapay now directly assists financially challenged cancer patients in securing medical support from government-funded programs for their prescribed therapies.

Under the program, Kaagapay’s trained Patient Access Navigators guide patients through the entire process, beginning with the acquisition of physician-issued documents -- medical prescriptions, abstracts, treatment protocols, and diagnostic requests -- to ensure strict alignment with clinical orders.

They assist patients in understanding the requirements and processes for applying to financial assistance programs offered by agencies such as the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Health’s MAIFIP Program, and the Office of the President.

Once the request for assistance is approved, the navigators continue to coordinate with the patient and the healthcare team to ensure that all documents are properly submitted and that the approved assistance is properly applied, allowing treatments to proceed in a timely manner.

Beyond oncology, Kaagapay now provides support for patients needing assistance with chemotherapy and targeted therapy; diagnostic and molecular laboratory procedures; maintenance medications for chronic diseases; medical implants and assistive devices; and other medically necessary therapeutic interventions prescribed by attending physicians.

The Kaagapay Program is strengthened by Detoxicare’s integrated healthcare network, which includes quality-assured medicines for oncology and chronic disease management, molecular diagnostics through the Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, advanced PET/CT imaging services via Prime Health Imaging Centers (Shaw & Quezon City), and medicine fulfillment and service hubs across NCR and regional Luzon.

“This integrated system allows for smoother navigation of the patient journey -- from diagnosis to treatment to monitoring -- helping clinicians manage cost-sensitive cases more effectively,” Dr. Ordinal noted. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)