Pharmally, Michael Yang ‘provided financial support’ to Sara Duterte

THE controversial Pharmally Pharmaceuticals and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang were among those who funded the 2022 campaign of Vice President Sara Duterte, said Ramil Madriaga, who claimed to be her former close aide and bagman.

In a his supplemental affidavit submitted to the House Committee on Justice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, during the resumption of the impeachment hearings against Duterte, Madriaga said he personally received P175 million from Pharmally’s financial officer identified as Lin Wei Xiong in support for her vice presidential campaign.

Madriaga said he helped establish and register a non-profit organization called Initiative for Social Justice, Innovation and Progress, or Isip Pilipinas Inc., to support Sara’s candidacy on the orders of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“As I recall, the money was placed inside several large backpacks and bags which were handed to me at the basement parking of Seda Hotel, Quezon City,” he said.

“I directly brought this money to my house for safekeeping. Thereafter, I used these money to fund the campaign activities of Isip across the country, and to establish, organize, and maintain its chapters for the purpose of promoting Sara's presidential bid in the 2022 National Elections. Some of these chapters include Quezon, Binangonan, Bicol, Antipolo, Quezon City, Zambales, and Leyte,” he added.

Aside from Pharmally, Yang also provided financial support to Isip.

Pharmally became the center of a major political and corruption controversy in 2021 after the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee launched an investigation on allegedly overpriced medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic. The firm's operation was linked to Yang. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)