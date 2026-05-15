PhilHealth: 33.2M Filipinos linked to Yakap clinics

OVER 33 million Filipinos are now linked to the flagship primary care program of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) called Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap).

In a statement, PhilHealth said there are now 33.2 million Filipinos enrolled in the 4,287 accredited Yakap Clinics nationwide.

"This remarkable expansion reflects a 457-fold increase in primary care support compared to 2021 payouts," said PhilHealth.

According to PhilHealth president and chief executive officer Dr. Edwin Mercado, such an improvement means quality healthcare has been made more accessible to every Filipino family.

"With Yakap, we aim to protect the health of every Filipino so that it does not lead to serious illnesses that are more difficult and expensive to treat," said Mercado.

Launched in July 2025, Yakap enables PhilHealth members to maximize their contributions by registering with a preferred clinic and access a comprehensive package of benefits.

These include free medical consultations, essential laboratory and diagnostic services, medicines worth up to P20,000 annually, and outpatient cancer screening for early disease detection. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)