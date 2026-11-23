MANILA – The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Saturday said it has paid PHP357.20 billion in benefit claims nationwide as of Oct. 31, up 42.46 percent from the same period in 2025.

The amount included PHP209.12 billion paid to private facilities and PHP148.08 billion to government facilities for healthcare services.

PhilHealth said it would continue addressing Filipinos’ needs by paying benefits that help ease medical expenses.

Meanwhile, payments for Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) claims reached PHP7.98 billion nationwide as of Nov. 2, representing 98.86 percent of claims.

Of the amount, PHP2.10 billion went to private YAKAP clinics and PHP5.88 billion to government YAKAP facilities.

Payments for Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) claims reached PHP2.21 billion nationwide as of Nov. 3.

Processing of the claims also shortened to 10 days.

PhilHealth encourages members to use their benefits to help prevent illness and register with a YAKAP Clinic. (Ma. Teresa Montemayor/ PNA)