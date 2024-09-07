PhilHealth calls for patience over benefit hikes

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Saturday, September 7, 2024, appealed to the public, particularly its members, to be patient as they await the new round of benefit packages it promised before the House of Representatives.

In a statement, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Ledesma called on the public to patiently wait for the further expansion of their benefit packages saying the review process is already being hastened.

"We hear the concerns of our kababayans about the high cost of medical treatment. We see and feel this in our interviews with patients. We are expediting the improvement of benefits," said Ledesma.

"We ask for a little understanding from our kababayans. Our team is working tirelessly to ensure that patients feel the care of our national health insurance system," he added.

The PhilHealth chief said this is because an adjustment in benefit packages cannot be done hastily, sans any basis.

"The expansion of services goes through a thorough process of study, not only to ensure it is done properly but also to launch it in a way that will benefit the majority," said Ledesma.

He said members may expect an increase in benefits for chemotherapy covering lung, liver, cervical, and prostate cancers, along with emergency care, open-heart surgeries, ischemic heart disease, cataract extractions, peritoneal dialysis, post-kidney transplant care, and severe dengue treatment within the year.

"PhilHealth will cover a substantial portion of the medical costs, especially in hospital ward accommodations, whether in public or private facilities," said Ledesma.

Earlier, PhilHealth told the House of Representatives that it would increase the rate of its benefit packages within the year.

In response, Agri party-list Representative Wilbert Lee said PhilHealth should fulfill its commitment or else he will move for the deferment of the budget of agency. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)