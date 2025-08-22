PhilHealth calls on pharmacies to be Gamot providers

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is urging all licensed pharmacies to join its Gamot program, or Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment, a day after the program began Thursday, August 21, 2025.

In its Advisory No. 2025-0049, PhilHealth urged drugstores to serve as its implementing arm for the medicines benefit package.

"All FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-licensed retail pharmacies are advised to become accredited as PhilHealth Gamot providers," said PhilHealth.

The PhilHealth Gamot program made 75 types of medicine available for free to PhilHealth members.

The benefit package provides an annual limit of P20,000 per beneficiary.

The state-run health insurer said interested pharmacies may submit accreditation requirements to the PhilHealth Regional Office (PRO) in their area.

The requirements include a Checklist of Documentary Requirements for Gamot Facility (Annex A), Provider Data Record for Health Facility/Pharmacy, Notarized Performance Commitment for Health Facility, updated copy of the FDA License to Operate (LTO) as a retailer, Certification of Availability of GAMOT (Annex B), Certification of Compliance to IT Requirements, and a copy of the latest General Information Sheet (GIS).

"For additional questions and concerns regarding becoming an accredited Gamot provider, please reach out to your respective PhilHealth Regional Office," PhilHealth added.

Currently accredited as PhilHealth Gamot providers are CGD Medical Depot Inc. in Vertis North Ayala Malls, Quezon City; and VidaCure in Festival Mall, Muntinlupa City, and Gateway Mall, Quezon City.

The Chinese General Hospital & Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Manila, as well as Pharm Gen Ventures Corp. (Generika Drugstore) in Parañaque City, Navotas City, Quezon City, and Taguig City are also accredited Gamot providers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)