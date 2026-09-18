PhilHealth claims payment up by 44%

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has settled higher benefits claims in 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Based on data released by PhilHealth, it has paid a total of P251.02 billion between January 1 and July 31, 2026.

"This is 44.53 percent higher than the same period in 2025, when the benefits paid reached P173.68 billion," said PhilHealth.

Among private health facilities, the state-run health insurer said it was able to pay benefit claims amounting to P148 billion.

This is 45 percent higher compared to the P102.04 billion in benefit claims paid during the same period last year.

An amount of P103.02 billion, on the other hand, has been paid to government-run health facilities.

The payment is 43.81 percent higher compared to the P71.64 billion in benefit claims paid during the same period last year.

"These are the benefits paid by PhilHealth for the medical treatment and healthcare of Filipinos," said PhilHealth. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)