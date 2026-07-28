PhilHealth credits rise in benefit use to more accredited healthcare providers

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, attributed the increase in the number of Filipinos availing themselves of the agency’s benefits to the higher number of healthcare service providers.

In a television interview, PhilHealth president and CEO Dr. Edwin Mercado said more Filipino families were able to avail themselves of PhilHealth benefits as more healthcare facilities have been accredited.

"More health care have been engaged with us. Even if we have universal health care coverage, if there are no service providers, patients will still have no access to healthcare services," said Mercado.

He also cited the quicker payment of benefit claims by PhilHealth to healthcare service providers from the previous period of 45-60 days to the current timeline of 15-18 days.

"Our claims payments are crucial because they serve as the hospital's lifeblood, as it funds their operations, salaries, and other expenses, such as electricity bills payment," said Mercado.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered on Monday, July 27, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. noted how the number of Filipino families that availed themselves of PhilHealth benefits went up from five million in 2022 to 7.5 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, Mercado stressed that their programs may only be sustained if their members continue to faithfully pay their premiums.

He appealed to PhilHealth members to continue to make their premium contributions.

"These benefits are based on members' contributions. Thus, we encourage members, who have the means, to continue contributing so that the programs remain sustainable," said Mercado.

He said they are appealing to the spirit of the bayanihan of every capable Filipino member of the state-run health insurer.

"The sustainability of the programs rely on social solidarity, which is rooted in the spirit of kapwa tao and bayanihan," said the PhilHealth chief.

Mercado issued the appeal amid calls for the provision of greater benefit packages for people who directly contribute to PhilHealth as compared to indirect contributors, or those that are paid for by the government. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)