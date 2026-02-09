PhilHealth direct contributors to get zero balance billing for pay wards

THE Department of Health (DOH) is set to provide additional benefits for members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) considered Direct Contributors, or those with the capacity to pay.

In a social media post, the DOH disclosed plans to provide Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) coverage to PhilHealth Direct Contributors, including accommodation in private rooms.

"Inanunsyo ni DOH Sec. Ted Herbosa ang planong paglalabas ng Department Memorandum Circular na mag-uutos sa lahat ng DOH hospitals na maging Zero Balance Billing ang mga pay ward sa mga DOH hospitals para sa mga direct contributor ng PhilHealth," said the DOH.

"DOH Sec. Ted Herbosa announced plans to issue a Department Memorandum Circular directing all DOH hospitals to implement Zero Balance Billing for pay wards of PhilHealth Direct Contributors.)

"Ang mga pay wards ay iba pa sa basic accommodation na kasalukuyang sakop ng Zero Balance Billing," it added.

(Pay wards are separate from the basic accommodation currently covered by Zero Balance Billing.)

The health department said the program is part of efforts to recognize the direct contributions of its members.

"Gusto natin mas gawing ramdam ang benepisyong pangkalusugan sa mga middle-class earners," said the DOH.

(We want middle-class earners to better feel the benefits of healthcare.)

Under the current Zero Balance Billing program, the DOH covers hospital bills, professional fees, laboratory tests, operating room services, and medicines, provided patients stay in the facility’s basic ward.

From July to December 2025, the DOH spent a total of P74.65 billion on the ZBB program for around 1.3 million patients.

Direct Contributors are PhilHealth members with the capacity to pay, including employees with formal employment, kasambahays, self-employed individuals, professional practitioners, overseas Filipino workers, Filipinos living abroad (including those with dual citizenship), and lifetime members.

PhilHealth data shows there are around 36.5 million direct contributors. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)