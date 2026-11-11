PhilHealth drops mammogram, ultrasound requirements for YAKAP clinics

MANILA – The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) will no longer require Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) clinics to offer mammograms or breast and liver ultrasound services to qualify for accreditation in 2027.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, PhilHealth said the services are covered under a separate cancer screening benefit package, which provides fixed payment rates under Circular No. 2025-0014.

PhilHealth Acting President and CEO Beverly Lorraine Ho signed the clarification contained in Advisory No. 2026-0058 on Oct. 22.

“Accordingly, YCs are not required to provide these services directly or through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) or Service Level Agreement (SLA) for CY 2027,” the advisory read.

Under Circular No. 2024-0013, YAKAP clinics, formerly known as Konsulta Package Providers, would have been required to offer mammography and ultrasound services starting Jan. 1, 2027.

PhilHealth said YAKAP clinics may still enter into service level agreements with other providers for laboratory and diagnostic services covered by the program, as applicable.

The state insurer will issue a separate advisory on the transfer of 21 drugs previously covered under YAKAP to the GAMOT benefit package, including the corresponding arrangements for 2027.

PhilHealth also reiterated that stand-alone cancer screening facilities may be accredited if they meet applicable accreditation requirements and have the necessary eClaims platform to facilitate claims submission and processing. (Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA)