PhilHealth: Expanded maternity benefits now in effect

FOLLOWING the announcement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is reminding the public that the expanded maternity benefits are already in effect.

In a social media post, PhilHealth said pregnant women may now avail themselves of the improved benefits for maternity and gynecologic care.

"Now, the services needed by mothers are more affordable from check-up to childbirth," said PhilHealth.

"More benefits, more accessible health services for maternity and gynecologic care," it added.

Under the improved benefit package, the Normal Spontaneous Delivery in infirmaries and primary care facilities is up to P14,000 from P12,675, and Normal Spontaneous Delivery in hospitals up to P29,000 from P9,750.

The Caesarian Section was improved to P58,000 from P37,050, and Caesarian Delivery following attempted vaginally delivery to P62,000 from P37,050.

Also improved are the benefit packages for Endometrial Sampling to P31,500 from P21,450, and Dilation and Curettage to P36,500 from P21,450.

The state-run health insurer said it is introducing benefit coverage for antenatal care diagnostics, such as Urinalysis, Urine Culture and Sensitivity (C/S), Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT), HbAlc, HIV Testing, RPR or VDRL, and Ultrasound (Pelvic or Transvaginal). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)