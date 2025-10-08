PhilHealth expands access to orthopedic care for Cebu quake victims

FROM only one accredited health facility in Cebu, all private and public medical facilities in the province may now provide Z Benefits of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) covering selected orthopedic implants for victims of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Based on PhilHealth Circular No. 2025-0016, all health facilities in Cebu have been given provisional accreditation by the state health insurer to ensure immediate aid to quake victims.

“This is not just a matter of policy but of timely action to save lives and limbs. By easing restrictions, we are ensuring that those injured in this calamity receive proper treatment without delay or undue cost,” PhilHealth said.

The provisional accreditation allows expanded access, enabling health care institutions in Cebu to claim Z Benefit packages for orthopedic implants.

It also enforces the “No Co-Pay” policy, ensuring that victims with eligible orthopedic injuries requiring implants are covered at zero co-payment.

PhilHealth also granted flexibility for medical professionals, allowing accredited health care practitioners to perform surgeries and receive compensation even if they are not affiliated with the contracted health facility.

An exemption from the “24-hour confinement rule” is likewise provided to victims needing urgent orthopedic intervention, freeing them from the usual confinement requirement.

PhilHealth will implement an extended claims window, allowing claims to be filed within 120 calendar days from discharge, including retroactive coverage for admissions up to 60 days before September 30.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu on September 30, with the epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City. (Anton Banal/Sunstar Philippines)