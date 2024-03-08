PhilHealth expands hotline operation, opens more contact points

ASIDE from its benefit packages, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) announced Friday, March 8, 2024, the expansion of the operations of its hotline for members in need of assistance.

In a statement, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Ledesma said the hotline of the agency will now be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays.

“Our new touch points can now be reached any time of the day at the convenience of our members, especially our overseas Kababayans because they no longer need to wait for Philippine office hours to reach out to us,” said Ledesma.

Previously, PhilHealth's hotline is only available during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PhilHealth’s hotlines are (02) 8662-2588 as well as mobile numbers 0998-8572957, 0968-8654670, 0917-1275987, and 0917-1109812.

Aside from the hotlines, the state-run health insurer also launched its “Click to Call” facility, which can be accessed in the home page of the PhilHealth website.

"Using a personal computer or a smartphone with internet connection, members can click the icon located at the bottom-right portion, after which they will be directed to a live agent," said Ledesma.

He also said that members can request a callback via their preferred mobile hotline by texting “PHICallback <space> mobile number to be called <space> details of concern” to the mobile numbers cited above.

"To avoid fraudulent activities, such as identity theft being carried out by unscrupulous individuals, members should ask the agent for the queries they sent and the date of request, to make sure the callback is legitimate and coming from PhilHealth," said Ledesma.

The increased hotline operations came on the heels of the decision of

PhilHealth to expand the benefit packages for its members. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)