PhilHealth expands leptospirosis coverage to P411,000

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will expand its leptospirosis benefit package beginning July 15, allowing qualified patients with severe cases to receive up to P411,000 in healthcare coverage, Malacañang said.

The expanded benefits are in line with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s directive to improve access to healthcare and reduce the financial burden on Filipinos, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said during a Palace briefing Tuesday.

Under the enhanced package, eligible patients may receive up to P63,000 for hospital care, P170,000 for hemodialysis and P230,000 for peritoneal dialysis.

Castro said coverage may reach as much as P411,000 for qualified patients requiring intensive treatment, including a combination of hemodialysis, mechanical ventilation and pulmonary rehabilitation.

PhilHealth also continues to provide free consultations through its Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap), under which patients may be prescribed doxycycline, an antibiotic used to prevent leptospirosis when medically necessary.

PhilHealth’s medicine benefit package also provides up to P20,000 annually per member for medications needed to treat leptospirosis, Castro said.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease commonly transmitted through contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals, particularly rats, dogs and livestock.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,177 leptospirosis cases nationwide from Jan. 4 to June 6, a six percent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the DOH, many cases involve farmers who are frequently exposed to potentially contaminated mud and water while working in rice fields.

Health officials advised the public to wear boots when wading through floodwaters and to wash thoroughly with soap and clean water after possible exposure. Common symptoms of leptospirosis include high fever, headache, chills, muscle pain and red eyes. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)