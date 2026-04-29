PhilHealth expands maternity benefits

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the expansion of maternity benefits.

In a video message, Marcos said the implementation of the expanded PhilHealth maternity benefits will begin on April 30, 2026.

The President said that for normal deliveries, coverage will increase to P29,000 from P9,750, while for cesarean deliveries, PhilHealth coverage will increase to P58,000 to P62,000 from P37,000.

Marcos said prenatal care coverage was also expanded from four check-ups to eight, which includes vaccinations and laboratory examinations.

He added that three post-labor check-ups are also covered.

“Sa maraming pagkakataon kung sa ward manganganak kahit sa private hospital maaaring na wala nang babayaran paglabas,” said Marcos.



(In many cases, if a patient gives birth in a ward, even in a private hospital, there may be nothing to pay upon discharge.)

“Nais natin matiyak na ang bawat ina ay makakapagpanganak ng ligtas at hindi nagaalala kung saan kukuha ng pambayad. Nais natin na walang buhay ang malalagay sa panganib dahil lamang sa kakulangan ng pera,” he added.



(We want to ensure that every mother can give birth safely without worrying about where to get payment. We want no life to be put at risk simply due to lack of money.)

(TPM/SunStar Philippines)