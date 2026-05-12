PhilHealth eyes higher animal bite treatment package

AMID the continued threat of animal bites, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is looking to improve its benefits package for its treatment.

In a television interview, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer (P/CEO) Edwin Mercado said they want to cover more victims of animal bites needing anti-rabies vaccines.

"We will extend PhilHealth benefits to those who have been bitten by animals. This requires anti-rabies (intervention)," Mercado said.

"Let's see if we can cover Category 2. Right now, it only covers Category 3. We are looking at expanding the current benefits," he added.

PhilHealth benefit package for animal bite treatment amounts to P5,850.

Aside from animal bite treatment, Mercado said they are also looking to increase the benefit package for leptospirosis.

He said they want to provide increased coverage for the flood-borne disease.

"We are already drafting additional benefits because we want to cover not only doxcycline, which is given as prophylaxis, but also hospitalization and, if it is severe, dialysis or a respirator," said Mercado.

"We are already drafting it so that we can roll them out before the rainy season starts," he added.

Under the leptospirosis benefit package of PhilHealth, its members are entitled to P21,450 in medical assistance. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)