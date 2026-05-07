PhilHealth gets returned P60B fund, vows improved health services

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) officially received the P60 billion funds from the National Treasury months after it was ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, PhilHealth said the P60 billion fund was officially returned to the state-run health insurer.

"PhilHealth has officially received the P60 billion from the National Treasury in accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.," PhilHealth said. “This move is a clear statement of the President's confidence that PhilHealth will fulfill its mandate to be a partner in the health needs of every Filipino.”

With its return to PhilHealth, the agency is vowing to use the returned budget to further improve its healthcare services and benefit packages.

It said it is committed to correctly use the public funds entrusted to the state-run health insurer.

"PhilHealth reaffirms its commitment to safeguard the trust placed in it by the President and the people," said the agency.

"The corporation will ensure that every peso is allocated to improving benefits, strengthening systems to expedite processes, and delivering fast, fair, and truly reliable services to every Filipino," PhilHealth added.

In September 2025, Marcos ordered the return of the P60 billion in excess funds of PhilHealth that was transferred to the National Treasury.

It was back in February 2024 when the Department of Finance ordered the transfer of PhilHealth’s excess funds amounting to P89.9 billion to the National Treasury. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)