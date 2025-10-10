PhilHealth: More than half of flexibility claims not refiled

DESPITE the second chance given by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), more than half of the expected flexibility claims were not refiled by accredited health facilities.

Data from PhilHealth showed that not all the 1.1 million expected flexibility claims were filed as of the September 22 deadline.

"A balance of 589,223 claims, or an estimated amount of P3,943,848,961.45, has not been filed by the health facilities," said PhilHealth.

In contrast, less than 50 percent of the expected flexibility claims have been filed on time, said the state health insurer.

"There are 510,964 claims that are being processed by PhilHealth regional offices with an estimated amount of P3,915,435,705.52," said PhilHealth.

Of the flexibility claims filed, it noted that about 78 percent have already been paid by PhilHealth.

"As of September 15, PhilHealth paid 400,404 claims, or amounting to P2,713,474,094.38, to health facilities," said PhilHealth.

In March 2025, PhilHealth announced that it will give a second chance to denied hospital claims due to late submission.

Allowed to be refiled are the denied hospital claims originally filed within the period of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2024.

PhilHealth estimated that they will need to pay over P8 billion for around 1.1 million flexibility claims. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)