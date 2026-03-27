PhilHealth mulls new round of benefit packages hike

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is looking at having another round of hike in benefit packages for its members and their dependents amid the crisis in the Middle East.

In a radio interview, Department of Health (DOH) Spokesman Albert Domingo said they are considering to improve benefit packages of PhilHealth members in a bid to further lower out-of-pocket medical expenses.

"Now that the Middle East is in a crisis, prices will surely go up. So even if we increase the benefit package, it will also eat into the benefits increase," said Domingo.

"We are now looking at having another round of increase in PhilHealth's benefit packages to catch up with these developments," he added.

Domingo noted how PhilHealth implemented adjustments in benefit packages for almost all its case rates last 2024.

The statement of the DOH follows an earlier report that several private hospitals are now looking at implementing a five-percent increase in hospital fees.

According to Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI), the planned hospital fee hike seeks to cover the increase in fuel prices, prices of goods, medicines, supplies, transportation, and utilities. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)