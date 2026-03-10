PhilHealth partially adopts compressed workweek

WITH the National Government opting to adopt a four-day workweek scheme, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) said it is now implementing adjusted work arrangements for select administrative and back-office personnel.

In a statement, PhilHealth said it is the agency’s way to partially comply with the government’s nationwide energy conservation efforts.

"Our administrative and back-office personnel will observe a compressed onsite schedule from Monday to Thursday, with a 10-hour workday," PhilHealth said.

Still, it said their personnel with compressed workweek arrangements will remain reachable and responsive on Fridays for urgent operational requirements and member concerns.

The state-run health insurer also said that it will maintain the regular five-day schedule for its frontline and hospital-based workers.

PhilHealth guaranteed its members that select frontline services will remain fully operational throughout the five-day workweek.

"Our frontline offices and critical operational units will maintain their regular Monday-to-Friday operations to ensure uninterrupted service to members," said PhilHealth.

This, it said, include personnel in PhilHealth Cares and P-Malasakit in hospitals; Local Health Insurance Offices (LHIOs), PhilHealth Business Centers, satellite offices, and hospital desks; claims processing (Benefit Administration Section) and information technology (IT); and legal and field operations.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the Executive Branch will temporarily implement a four-day workweek scheme starting Monday.

The move seeks to promote responsible use of public resources and contribute to national efforts to conserve energy. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)