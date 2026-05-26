PhilHealth pays 56% more benefit claims in 2026

MORE benefit claims have been settled by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in just the first four months of 2026 compared to last year.

Data released by PhilHealth showed that a total of P143.22 billion in benefit claims have been paid from January 1 to April 30, 2026.

The figure is 56.15 percent higher compared to the P91.72 billion paid by PhilHealth during the same period last year.

The state-run health insurer reported that it has paid P58.57 billion in benefit claims in public health facilities.

This is 53.33 percent more compared to the P38.20 billion benefit claims paid during the same period last year.

For private health facilities, PhilHealth said they have already paid P84.65 billion in claims from January to April 2026.

This is 58.16 percent higher compared to the P53.52 billion in benefit claims paid during the same period in 2025.

"Ang bawat numerong ito ay hindi lamang simpleng claims o benepisyo. Ito ay patunay ng bayanihan at pagkalinga ng kapwa Pilipino sa oras ng pangangailangan," said PhilHealth. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)