PhilHealth pays out P195.21-B in benefit claims nationwide

MANILA – The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has disbursed over PHP195.21 billion in benefit claims from January to August 2025.

In a public advisory on Thursday, the state insurer said the amount marks a significant 84.35-percent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to PhilHealth data, private healthcare institutions received the largest share, totaling PHP114.63 billion, while government health facilities accounted for PHP80.58 billion.

This is a marked increase from 2024 figures, when PhilHealth paid out PHP58.94 billion to private facilities and PHP46.95 billion to government hospitals, amounting to PHP105.89 billion in total.

PhilHealth said the rise in benefit payments reflects both the growing demand for health services and the corporation’s commitment to ensuring timely reimbursements to healthcare providers.

The state insurer added it remains committed to its mission as the country’s partner in health, underscoring that the increase in benefit disbursements ensures more Filipinos gain access to critical medical services, in line with the Bagong Pilipinas vision of faster, fairer, and more reliable healthcare service delivery. (PNA)