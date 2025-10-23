PhilHealth pays P217B benefit claims

OVER P200 billion in medical claims have been paid by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) from January to September 2025.

Data from PhilHealth showed that P217.93 billion worth of medical claims have been paid to accredited health facilities.

"Mas mataas nang 94.18 porsiyento kumpara sa P112.23 billion noong nakaraang taon sa kaparehong panahon," said PhilHealth.

(This is 94.18 percent higher compared to the P112.23 billion recorded during the same period last year.)

In 2024, the state-run health insurer paid P58.94 billion for private facilities and P53.29 billion for government facilities.

For 2025, PhilHealth settled P127.79 billion for private facilities and P90.14 billion for public health facilities.

In its social media post, PhilHealth said it will continue to improve its management of funds in a bid to ensure that members are provided the benefits they are entitled to.

"PhilHealth continues to strengthen the proper management of health service payments to ensure that every peso goes to the appropriate benefits of each member," said PhilHealth.

PhilHealth was established to provide health insurance coverage and ensure affordable, acceptable, available, and accessible health care services for all citizens of the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)