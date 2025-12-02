PhilHealth pays P250B benefit claims in 10 months

OVER P250 billion in medical claims have been paid by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) from January to October 2025.

Data from PhilHealth showed that P250.73 billion medical claims have been paid for accredited health facilities.

"Mas mataas nang 83.23 percent kumpara sa P136.84 billion noong nakaraang taon sa kaparehong panahon, " said PhilHealth.

In 2024, the state-run health insurer paid P75.38 billion for private facilities and P61.46 billion for government facilities.

For 2025, PhilHealth settled P146.75 billion for private facilities and P103.98 billion for public health facilities.

In its social media post, PhilHealth said its swift payment of medical claims is proof of its seriousness in performing its mandate.

"Higit pa sa usapin ng mabilis na proseso at pinalawak na benepisyo, ito ay patunay na naninindigan ang PhilHealth sa hangad nitong makapagbigay ng isang mabilis, patas, at mapagkakatiwalaang serbisyo para sa bawat Pilipino," said PhilHealth.

To note, PhilHealth was established to provide health insurance coverage and ensure affordable, acceptable, available, and accessible health care services for all citizens of the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)