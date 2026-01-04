PhilHealth pays P275B benefit claims in 11 months

NEARLY P275 billion in medical claims were paid by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) from January to November 2025.

Data from PhilHealth showed that P274.45 billion in medical claims were paid to accredited health facilities.

“Mas mataas nang 79.58 percent kumpara sa P152.83 billion noong nakaraang taon sa kaparehong panahon,” said PhilHealth.

In 2024, the state-run health insurer paid P84.41 billion to private facilities and P68.42 billion to government facilities.

For 2025, PhilHealth settled P161 billion for private facilities and P113.45 billion for public health facilities.

In a social media post, PhilHealth said its swift payment of medical claims is proof of its seriousness in performing its mandate.

“Matatag na pondo, garantiya ng tuloy-tuloy na pagpapalawak ng benepisyo. Isang pangakong pinaninindigan, pinapalakas ng tamang pamamahala at sama-samang pananagutan,” said PhilHealth.

(A stable fund is a guarantee of the continuous expansion of benefits, a promise upheld and strengthened by proper governance and shared accountability.)

PhilHealth was established to provide health insurance coverage and ensure affordable, acceptable, available, and accessible health care services for all citizens of the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)