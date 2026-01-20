PhilHealth pays P300-B benefit claims in 2025

OVER P300 billion in medical claims have been paid by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) from January to December 2025.

Data from PhilHealth showed that P300.45 billion medical claims have been paid for accredited health facilities.

"Mas mataas nang 81.72 percent kumpara sa P165.34 billion noong nakaraang taon (2024) sa kaparehong panahon," said PhilHealth.

In 2024, the state-run health insurer paid P74.02 billion for private facilities and P91.32 billion for government facilities.

For 2025, PhilHealth settled P177.70 billion for private facilities and P122.75 billion for public health facilities.

In its social media post, PhilHealth said its swift payment of medical claims is proof of its seriousness in performing its mandate.

"Mabilis na bayad, katuwang ang mga ospital at iba pang partner na pasilidad, tungo sa isang mabilis, patas, at mapagkakatiwalaang PhilHealth," said PhilHealth.

To note, PhilHealth was established to provide health insurance coverage and ensure affordable, acceptable, available, and accessible health care services for all citizens of the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)