PhilHealth pays P30B benefit claims to start 2026

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) paid over P30 billion in medical claims for January 2026.

Data from the agency showed it disbursed P30.74 billion to accredited health facilities.

"Mas mataas nang 52.72 percent kumpara sa P20.13 billion noong nakaraang taon (2025) sa kaparehong panahon," Philhealth said.

In 2025, the state-run health insurer paid P11.37 billion for private facilities and P8.76 billion for government facilities.

For 2026, Philhealth settled P18.09 billion for private facilities and P12.65 billion for public health facilities.

In a social media post, Philhealth said its swift payment of medical claims proves its commitment to its mandate.

"Fast PhilHealth payments means better care," Philhealth said.

Philhealth provides health insurance coverage and ensures affordable and accessible health care services for all Filipino citizens. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)