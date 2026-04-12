PhilHealth ready to cover summertime illnesses

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Sunday, April 12, 2026, expressed readiness to provide medical benefits to their members to be afflicted with summertime diseases.

In a statement, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer (P/CEO) Dr. Edwin Mercado said their members may avail of benefit packages in case they suffer from heat-related illnesses.

"We remind our members of the in-patient benefit packages for common summer- and heat-related illnesses that can be availed in any PhilHealth-accredited hospitals nationwide," said Mercado.

"We want all members to know that health coverage is available to help ensure their safety," he added.

PhilHealth said the benefit packages include those for heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat collapse, heat cramp and sunstroke (P12,675); heat fatigue and other effects of heat and light (P18,135); moderate to severe dehydration (P7,800); sore eyes/conjunctivitis (P16,575); and infectious diarrhea/acute gastroenteritis (P11,700).

Other benefit packages include chickenpox without complication (P7,800); typhoid fever (P19,500); and toxic effect of contact with fish and other marine animals such as jellyfish, sea anemone, shellfish, and starfish (P11,115).

"Additionally, emergency health care needs – heat-related or beyond – are covered by the Outpatient Emergency Care Benefit (OECB) Package, which are available in accredited Level 1 to 3 hospitals," said PhilHealth.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) yesterday urged the public to always be wary of heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps.

"Those three diseases are due to dehydration, lack of water. We should be drinking 8 to 10 glasses or 2 1/2 liters for adults," said DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo in a radio interview.

He said another common illness is sunburn as many opt to go to beaches or do other outdoor activities.

"They should regularly apply sun block or lotion SPF30, and reapply every two hours," said Domingo.

The health official said the public should also avoid having sunburn, which are caused by the blocking of pores with dust and dirt.

"Always wear light and airy clothes," said Domingo.

Lastly, he said the public should be careful against the threat of food poisoning since the hot weather makes food spoil faster.

"Do not leave your food outside the refrigerator for more than two hours," said Domingo. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)