PhilHealth ready to provide screening, treatment for smokers, vapers

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) reminded those with smoking and vaping vices and at risk of lung-related illnesses that they may avail themselves of the screening and treatment benefit packages.

In a social media post in observance of the No Smoking Month, PhilHealth said screening may be done via its Low-dose Chest CT Scan (LDCT) with a benefit package amounting to P7,220.

Eligible to avail of the screening benefit are individuals aged 50-80 years old and have risk factors, such as long-term smoking, current smokers or have quit in the past 15 years, and have a close relative with lung cancer.

The state-run health insurer said it also offers treatment benefit packages, such as for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease amounting to P23,790 or Pneumonia (Moderate Risk) amounting to P29,250.

PhilHealth's Outpatient TB-DOTS Package amounting to P7,800 may also be availed with P2,925 for the Intensive Phase and P4,875 for the Continuation Phase.

For its part, the Department of Health (DOH) urged the public to consider quitting smoking and vaping to avoid lung-related illnesses.

The DOH said it is possible for one to quit smoking or vaping despite their addiction to nicotine.

"Quitting is not easy, but it is possible. What is important is to continue taking steps towards a healthier and smoke-free life," said the DOH.

It said the department is prepared to provide assistance for those wanting to quit smoking or vaping.

"There is the DOH Quitline 1558 for those needing professional help in quitting," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)