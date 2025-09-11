PhilHealth says more funds needed for Universal Health Care

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Thursday, September 11, 2025, said it will require more funding to sustain the Universal Health Care (UHC) program in the years to come.

In a statement, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer (PCEO) Edwin Mercado said it is imperative for the agency to have consistent support from Congress and its paying members.

"Kailangan po nating siguraduhin na may kakayanan ang ating health system na ibigay ang mga serbisyong nakapaloob sa expanded packages. At magagawa natin ito sa paglaan ng sapat na pondo para sa UHC," said Mercado.

(We need to ensure that our health system has the capacity to provide the services included in the expanded packages. And we can do this by allocating sufficient funds for UHC.)

"Kaya nagpapasalamat kami sa suporta ng Kongreso at ng bawat Pilipino. Sisiguraduhin po natin na mararamdaman ninyo ang bawat pisong inyong iniambag," he added.

(That is why we are grateful for the support of Congress and every Filipino. We will make sure that you feel the value of every peso you have contributed.)

PhilHealth issued the statement in the wake of claims by former Commission on Population and Development Executive Director Jeepy Perez that the agency’s annual benefits budget will run out by November.

Perez said PhilHealth has been paying out an average of P25.4 billion a month so far this year, while its income in the first six months amounted to only P100 billion.

For the remainder of 2025, Mercado assured the public that PhilHealth’s funds are not running out.

He said expansion of PhilHealth benefits must not be seen as a cause for its annual benefits budget to run out.

"Pinag-iigihan po natin na palawakin ang mga benepisyo gamit ang angkop na datos at actuarial projections," Mercado said.

(We are working hard to expand the benefits using appropriate data and actuarial projections.)

"Nagagawa natin ito dahil sapat ang ating pondo mula sa Kongreso at sa contributions ng ating mga kababayan mula pa sa mga nakaraang taon," he added.

(We are able to do this because of sufficient funding from Congress and the contributions of our fellow Filipinos over the past years.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)