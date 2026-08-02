PhilHealth sets installment payment for missed premium for self-paying members

SELF-PAYING members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) now have the opportunity to settle their missed premium contributions.

Based on Circular 2026-0010, PhilHealth said self-paying members may settle arrears through an installment arrangement, without further accrual of interests.

"No new interest shall accrue during the installment arrangement provided that the member remains fully compliant with the approved schedule," said PhilHealth.

In turn, the agency will be offering to waive the accrued interest of self-paying members who missed their premium contributions.

PhilHealth said self-paying members shall be eligible to apply for the one-time waiver of their accrued interest incurred during the period of November 2019 to December 2025.

"PhilHealth shall implement a one-time waiver of all accrued interest on late or missed premium contributions incurred by self-paying members for the applicable period from November 2019 to December 2025," said PhilHealth.

It said the program may be availed by self-paying members until the end of 2027.

"Self-paying members must file their application for the waiver of interest or submit their proposed installment payment arrangement until December 31, 2027," said PhilHealth.

According to the state-run health insurer, the program seeks to promote the resumption, reactivation, and sustained active status of self-paying members.

"(The program aims to) improve membership retention and compliance with contribution requirements by reducing financial barriers to maintaining active PhilHealth coverage," said PhilHealth.

PhilHealth's self-paying members category includes self-earning individuals, professional practitioners, and overseas Filipinos excluding sea-based workers.

Back in January 2026, PhilHealth began offering government and private employers a one-time waiver of interest on all missed contributions during the period of July 2013 to December 2024. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)