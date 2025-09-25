PhilHealth settles P195B benefit claims

IN THE first eight months of 2025, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) paid P195.21 billion in hospital claims.

In a social media post, PhilHealth said it disbursed the amount from January to August 2025.

"Nakapagbayad ang PhilHealth ng higit P195.21 billion na halaga ng benefit claims sa buong bansa," said PhilHealth.

(PhilHealth has paid more than P195.21 billion in benefit claims nationwide)

Of the total, P114.63 billion went to private medical facilities, while P80.58 billion was paid to government hospitals.

In the past, the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPi) raised concerns over delays in PhilHealth’s payment of benefit claims. At one point, some private hospitals considered not renewing their accreditation with the agency. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)