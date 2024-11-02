PhilHealth: Single confinement rule scrapped for all cases

LIFTED since October 1, 2024, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Saturday, November 2, reminded its members as well as accredited healthcare facilities and medical professionals that the removal of the "Single Period of Confinement" policy applies to all cases.

In a statement, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Emmanuel Ledesma said the scrapping of the "Single Period of Confinement" policy is not only for particular medical conditions.

"Members readmitted due to the same illness in a span of 90 days can now avail of PhilHealth benefits after the state health insurer lifted its Single Period of Confinement policy beginning October 1, 2024," said Ledesma.

"This applies to medical conditions and surgical procedures under the all case rate payment schemes," he added.

Ledesma said the move of PhilHealth comes as part of their ongoing extensive evaluation of the existing policies in a bid to ensure continuous coverage for patients with recurring conditions.

"In these challenging times, we stand with them, and always make sure to deliver all the benefits they deserve," Ledesma said.

The Single Period of Confinement Rule is a policy developed during the "Philippine Medicare era" and provides that admissions and readmissions due to the same illness or procedure within a 90-calendar day period shall only be compensated once.

The said policy has resulted in PhilHealth members paying for the entire hospitalization and caused the denial of claims on the part of health facilities. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)