PhilHealth to flood-hit communities: Be alert on leptospirosis symptoms

FOLLOWING the onslaught of Tropical Storm Basyang, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is calling on the general public to maintain vigilance over the possible symptoms of leptospirosis.

In a social media post, PhilHealth said the public must be on alert over symptoms of leptospirosis, especially if they waded in floodwater.

"Watch out for symptoms. If you experience fever, muscle aches, and stomach or headache after wading in the floodwaters, see a doctor immediately," said PhilHealth.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted by animals, such as rodents and other vermin, as their waste products contaminate the soil, water, and vegetation.

In the event that they develop symptoms of leptospirosis, it said the flood-hit communities are assured that benefit packages are available for them.

PhilHealth said the leptospirosis benefit package may be availed by its members in the event that they are afflicted with the flood-borne disease.

"Your benefits are ready for any medical need. PhilHealth is here to support you," said PhilHealth.

Under the benefit package of PhilHealth, its members are entitled to P21,450 in medical assistance.

On late last week, Tropical Storm Basyang hit the Philippines and brought heavy rains, which caused massive flooding in the Visayas and Mindanao.

A total of 12 people have died while 467,000 persons have been adversely affected by Tropical Storm Basyang. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)