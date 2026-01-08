PhilHealth to grant amnesty for unpaid contributions

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to grant a general amnesty that will allow business owners, employers and self-employed members to settle their unpaid contributions from 2013 to 2024, without interest and penalty charges.

In a video statement, Marcos said the directive is aimed at encouraging compliance with PhilHealth membership requirements while easing the financial burden on employers and workers who fell behind on their payments, particularly during periods of economic difficulty.

He said the amnesty is expected to benefit around 300,000 PhilHealth members.

Marcos said the amnesty will be implemented for the entire 2026.

“Alam naman namin na ‘yung three percent na binabayad para sa PhilHealth eh medyo -- na buwan-buwan ay ramdam na ramdam ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.

(We know that the three percent paid for PhilHealth is something our fellow citizens feel on a monthly basis.)

“Kaya’t inutusan ko po ang PhilHealth, gagawa tayo nitong taon na ito, 2026, ang tinatawag naming one-time waiver para sa interest ngayong taon,” he added.

(That’s why I instructed PhilHealth that this year, 2026, we will implement what we call a one-time waiver for interest.)

Marcos also encouraged employers to update their employees’ records and ensure their enrollment in the PhilHealth Yakap (Yaman ng Kalusugan Program), an enhanced primary care program that provides free consultations, essential medicines, lab tests, and cancer screenings to promote early detection and reduce health-related expenses for Filipinos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)