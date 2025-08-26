PhilHealth to hold caravans in isolated areas

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is preparing to conduct medical caravans to make its programs, especially free medicines, accessible to those in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (Gidas).

In a televised public briefing, PhilHealth Vice President for Corporate Affairs Rey Baleña said they want to make their programs, including the Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (Gamot), available in far-flung areas.

"Sa mga Gida areas, kami naman ay magpupunta sa mga barangay dahil meron kaming caravans na ginagawa," said Baleña.

(In Gida areas, we will be going to the barangays because we are conducting caravans.)

"May dala kaming mga gamit, habang ang doktor ay padala ng mga lokal na pamahalaan. Ito ay para may patient encounter, marehistro natin, at maresetahan ang mga kababayan natin," he added.

(We bring the equipment, while the doctors are provided by the local government. This is so patients can be seen, registered, and prescribed with the necessary medicine.)

The activity comes after the PhilHealth Gamot program was launched recently, wherein 75 types of free medicine were made available to PhilHealth members.

The benefit package provides an annual benefit limit of P20,000 per beneficiary.

At present, accredited as PhilHealth Gamot providers are CGD Medical Depot Inc. in Vertis North Ayala Malls in Quezon City, VidaCure in Festival Mall in Muntinlupa City, and Gateway Mall in Quezon City.

The Chinese General Hospital & Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Manila; as well as Pharm Gen Ventures Corp. (Generika Drugstore) in Parañaque City, Navotas City, Quezon City, and Taguig City are also accredited as PhilHealth Gamot providers.

According to Baleña, more drugstores and pharmacies are in the pipeline to be part of the Gamot program.

This, he said, as 24 facilities are currently applying to be accredited under the free medicine program.

"Bukod sa walo, may 24 na pino proseso pa ngayon kaya dadami na po itong mga accredited botika natin," he said.

(Aside from the eight, 24 more are currently being processed, so the number of our accredited pharmacies will increase.)

"Tuloy-tuloy ang pagpaparami namin. Nakikipag-usap tayo sa iba-ibang pharmacies at drugstore chains nang sa gayon sumali na sila dito at mailapit sa mga Pilipino ang Gamot Program natin," Baleña added.

(We are continuously expanding. We are in talks with various pharmacies and drugstore chains so they can join and help bring our Gamot Program closer to the Filipino people.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)