PhilHealth to use returned funds for benefits expansion, optimization

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) vowed on Saturday, September 20, 2025, to use the funds returned by the National Government to continue the expansion and improvement of its benefit packages for its members.

In a statement, PhilHealth Acting President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Edwin Mercado said the agency will ensure that it will put to good use the P60-billion fund.

"We promise that this fund will be used with complete honesty, integrity, and transparency. This is to further improve and maintain the benefits received by our members, especially in the face of rising medical costs and changing health needs," said Mercado.

"You can be assured that this will be properly allocated to ensure the sustainable expansion and optimization of our benefits," he added.

On Saturday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the return of the P60 billion in excess funds to PhilHealth.

It can be recalled that the P60 billion in unutilized funds of PhilHealth was previously transferred to the national treasury.

PhilHealth said it welcomes the decision of the National Government to return the funds.

Mercado said they view Marcos' move as proof of his trust in PhilHealth and its capability to fulfill its mandate.

"This important step is a testament to the government's confidence in our ability to fulfill our mandate," said Mercado. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)