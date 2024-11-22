PhilHealth urges hospitals to be updated in health claims policies, requirements

IN A bid to further improve the processing of medical claims, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is calling on all accredited hospitals and health facilities to stay updated with the latest policies and requirements.

In a statement, PhilHealth president and chief executive officer Emmanuel Ledesma said they are urging hospitals and health facilities to have their personnel in charge of submitting medical claims get adequate information and training on the claims processing.

"We appeal to healthcare facilities to invest in adequate and properly-trained human resources to ensure the submission of 'good' claims within the prescribed filing period," said Ledesma.

"We are reaching out to the hospitals around the country to inform and educate them on the latest claims policies, guidelines, and pertinent requirements," he furthered.

Ledesma said having well-informed and trained personnel will help hospitals avoid encountering claims predicaments.

"This will help ensure claims are complete and in order, free from deficiencies, incomplete documents or signatures, and unreadable attachments, among other reasons," said the PhilHealth chief.

Ledesma noted how claims are normally returned to the hospitals due to discrepancies in entries, incomplete, inconsistent, or unreadable documents, and improperly completed claim forms.

On the other hand, he said claims are normally denied payment due to late filing/re-filing, non-compensable cases, and confinement during which the hospital has accreditation issues.

On the part of the state health insurer, he said they are currently exploring the possibility of adopting artificial intelligence (AI) for claims processing.

“We have just completed a study conducted by experts on how AI can aid us in receiving and processing claims at break-neck speeds never before seen," Ledesma said.

But so far, he said PhilHealth has already improved the national average turnaround time (TAT) for benefit claims to 25 days.

The official said the current TAT is 35 days faster than the 60 days prescribed under Republic Act No. 10606 or the National Health Insurance Act of 2013.

"The steady flow of payments and accelerated processing time are part of our commitment to provide timely and efficient support to our healthcare partners," said Ledesma.

For the period of January 1 to October 31, PhilHealth has paid a total of P137.6 billion in benefit claims to more than 12,000 accredited health care facilities nationwide.

This is P37.6 billion, or 37.7 percent, higher compared to P99.9 billion paid over the same period last year. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)