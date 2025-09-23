PhilHealth vows transparent use of returned P60B funds

NOW that its P60 billion funds is set to be returned, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) vowed on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, that the budget will be used with full transparency.

In a televised public briefing, PhilHealth spokesman Dr. Israel Pargas said the agency will be transparent on how it will use the P60 billion.

"We believe in the transparency rule. Ang PhilHealth dapat ngayon ay makapagbigay ng serbisyo na mas mabilis, patas, at mas mapapagkatiwalaan," said Pargas.

(We believe in the rule of transparency. PhilHealth should now be able to provide services that are faster, fairer, and more trustworthy.)

"Paglabas po natin ng mga bagong benepisyo ay kasama na yung mga monitoring services at anti-fraud control measures upang masigurado na ang ating mga benepisyo ay hindi nadadaya or hindi po nagkakaron ng anumang isyu," he added.

(When we roll out new benefits, these will already include monitoring services and anti-fraud control measures to ensure that our benefits are not abused and do not encounter any issues.)

On Saturday, September 20, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the return of the P60 billion in excess funds to PhilHealth.

It can be recalled that the P60 billion of unutilized funds of PhilHealth was previously transferred to the national treasury.

According to Pargas, the funds set to be returned are seen as greatly helping the Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) program of the Department of Health (DOH).

He said having more funds at its disposal will help the agency further increase the benefits coverage of its members.

"Kung lalaki po yung funds natin from PhilHealth ay kokonti na lang po yung sasagutin ng gobyerno or ng DOH para po maibigay natin yung ZBB," said the official.

(If our funds from PhilHealth increase, the government or the Department of Health will have to cover less in order for us to provide the ZBB.)

"Thus, we really need the P60 billion para ma-expand ang benepisyo natin na, in turn, liliit ang galing sa ating counterpart (DOH) para sa ZBB ng mga pasyente," Pargas added.

(Thus, we really need the P60 billion to expand our benefits, which in turn will lessen the counterpart share from the Department of Health for the patients ZBB.)

During his State of the Nation Address (Sona) last July, Marcos announced the full implementation of the zero balance billing program in all DOH hospitals nationwide.

The program will have PhilHealth and DOH cover the hospital bills, professional fees, laboratory tests, operating room services, and medicines, provided that the patients stay in the basic ward of the facility. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)