PhilHealth warns hospitals over failure to apply bill deductions for seniors, PWDs

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) warned all accredited health facilities nationwide on Saturday, November 11, 2023, regarding their failure to deduct the mandatory discounts that senior citizens (SCs) or persons with disabilities (PWDs) are entitled to from their total hospital bills.

In a statement, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. said all medical facilities must make sure to deduct all the statutory discounts for SCs and PWDs before they are discharged.

“We have to give whatever the law mandates. This is our responsibility to our members, to ensure that their senior citizen or PWD privileges, whichever is applicable, are properly deducted from their hospital bills," said Ledesma.

"Health facilities that fail to deduct these privileges may face penalties and sanctions, including fines and even suspension or revocation of accreditation," he added.

Ledesma said they are issuing the warning after PhilHealth received reports that a number of health facilities failed to deduct the senior citizens or PWD discounts from their hospital bills.

On the other hand, the PhilHealth chief reminded persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens (SCs) to report similar incidents of non-deduction of such privileges to the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs, the National Council for Disability Affairs, or PhilHealth.

"Members and concerned citizens should immediately report instances of non-deduction of these privileges," he said.

"We must insist on these privileges as they have been set by relevant laws," added Ledesma.

The said discounts are mandated under Republic Act No. 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act, as well as in Republic Act No. 10754 or the Expanded Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability Act.

PhilHealth said that the application of the deductions must be done in the following order: 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) exemption, followed by 20 percent senior citizens or PWD discount, and then the PhilHealth benefits. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)