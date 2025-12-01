PhilHealth widens HIV/AIDS coverage, protects privacy

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to persons living with HIV (PLHIV) through an expanded outpatient care package that offers higher financial coverage and strengthened confidentiality safeguards.

In observance of World AIDS Day, carrying the theme “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response,” PhilHealth highlighted improvements in its Outpatient HIV/AIDS Treatment (OHAT) Package and continued awareness efforts under its Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP).

The enhanced OHAT Package now provides an annual benefit of PHP58,500, a 95-percent increase from the previous PHP30,000.

The package covers antiretroviral therapy (ART) for all individuals with confirmed HIV test results from accredited facilities, regardless of clinical status, and includes essential laboratory and clinical services for proper HIV management.

PhilHealth Acting President and CEO Dr. Edwin M. Mercado assured PLHIV of full support as HIV cases continue to rise in the country.

“Kaya huwag po kayong matakot o mahiyang magpagamot. Makakaasa kayo na po-protektahan namin ang inyong mga personal na impormasyon (So do not be afraid or embarrassed to seek treatment. You can be assured that we will protect your personal information),” he said.

The Department of Health earlier reported more than 5,500 new HIV cases recorded from July to September 2025, prompting its proposal for a declaration of a national public health emergency.

PhilHealth said its strengthened HIV response also aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to improve and sustain healthcare benefits for Filipinos.

In his second State of the Nation Address, the President emphasized the need for early diagnosis, treatment, and wider access to testing sites and medications as part of efforts to curb the rising number of HIV infections.

The OHAT Package is available in 234 PhilHealth-accredited and DOH-designated HIV treatment hubs nationwide. In 2024 alone, PhilHealth released PHP1.66 billion for 176,819 OHAT claims.

Mercado urged families and communities to support younger Filipinos amid reports of increasing infections among adolescents.

“Nakakabahala ang mga balita na pabata nang pabata ang mga PLHIV kung kaya’t nananawagan kami sa mga magulang… suportahan at iparamdam natin sa kanila na hindi sila nag-iisa at may kinabukasang naghihintay sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng early prevention at regular na pangangalaga sa ilalim ng ating mga YAKAP Clinics (It is alarming to hear that PLHIV are getting younger and younger, which is why we are calling on parents… let us support them and make them feel that they are not alone and that a future awaits them through early prevention and regular care provided in our YAKAP Clinics),” he said. (PNA)