Philippine Army removes Barzaga from reservists list

THE Philippine Army has removed Cavite Fourth District Representative Kiko Barzaga from its list of reservists.

In a statement, Philippine Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-Ala said Barzaga’s delistment took effect on September 21, 2025.

He said the action was carried out following a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding Barzaga’s case and in accordance with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) rules and regulations, specifically GHQ, AFP Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) No. 7, which outlines the procedures and grounds for administrative actions deemed equivalent to grave offenses.

“Representative Kiko Barzaga was delisted over the release of his statements on social media, as he was insinuating sedition with an attached photo of him in military uniform. Such statements endanger the Armed Forces’ position as a non-partisan organization,” he said.

Dema-Ala said Barzaga is no longer authorized to wear a military uniform under any circumstance pursuant to Article 177 (Usurpation of Authority or Official Functions) and Article 179 (Illegal Use of Uniforms and Insignias) of the Revised Penal Code.

Barzaga is also barred from being commissioned into the AFP Regular or Reserve Force in the future.

“While we regret the necessity of this action, the Philippine Army upholds its commitment to discipline, integrity, and accountability. We do not condone violations of military regulations, regardless of status or position, as part of our duty to preserve the professionalism and credibility of the organization,” Dema-Ala said.

“We emphasize that this administrative action does not reflect on the personal character or public service record of Representative Barzaga,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)