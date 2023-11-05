Philippine, U.S. Marine Corps will hold Kamandag 7 joint training exercises

MORE than 1,000 personnel from the Philippines' and United States' marine corps will hold a joint training exercises alongside their counterparts from Japan and South Korea to improve multinational military readiness, partnership, and mutual capabilities.

The exercises, Kamandag, will start on Thursday, November 9, 2023, and it will end on Monday, November 20.

Observers from the United Kingdom will attend the seventh edition of Kamandag, which is derived from the Tagalog phrase "Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat," meaning "Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea."

The annual exercise, led by the Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps, started in 2016.

The exercise will be conducted at various training sites throughout Luzon, Batanes, Zamboanga, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan.

During Kamandag 7, approximately 950 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and 850 U.S. Marines from across I and III Marine Expeditionary Forces will train alongside the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and the Republic of Korea Marines.

The participation of the JGSDF, Republic of Korea, and U.K. observers underscores the global significance of maritime security, underscoring the joint commitment to upholding stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Brigadier General Jimmy D. Larida, director of the Exercise Directorate Headquarters for Kamandag 7, said he is confident that the exercise will not only enhance operational capabilities but also build trust and mutual understanding among the participating forces.

During Kamandag 7, participating forces will conduct humanitarian aid and disaster relief training, including operations for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenarios, as well as littoral search and rescue, coastal defense, and amphibious operations. Additionally, it will involve medical expert exchanges and staff integration events along the eastern and northern coasts of the Philippines.

The U.S. Marine Corps' engagement in Kamandag 7 will be led by the Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia, headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.