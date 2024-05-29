Philippines, Brunei forge deals

THE Philippines and Brunei Darussalam signed on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, three memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and one letter of intent (LOI) that aim to boost the cooperation of the two countries in various sectors.

The three MOUs signed during the two-day state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Brunei were for boosting tourism and maritime cooperation between the two countries, while the other was on Mutual Recognition of Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) certificates.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco and an official of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT) of Brunei Darussalam signed an MOU, which aims to generate cooperative tourism projects and increase tourist arrivals between the two countries, as well as support niche tourism development and boost the promotion of Muslim friendly destinations.

The MOU on STCW certificates seeks to allow the national agencies of the Philippines and Brunei to recognize the national certificates issued by both focal agencies of the two countries, while the pact on maritime cooperation eyes to further cooperation on wide ranging areas including pollution, skills training, research and information sharing.

The LOI, which was executed between the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Agriculture and Agrifood Department (AAD) of the Ministry of Agriculture of Brunei Darussalam, aims to support the food security effort of both countries.

It underscores the interest of both the Philippines and Brunei to explore further cooperation and collaboration on the field of agriculture for food security and sustainable agriculture between the two countries.

In a bilateral meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Marcos welcomed the forging of the MOUs and LOI as he expressed hope that the partnership between the two countries will go deeper.

“And for that, we hope to expand the partnerships that we have begun and we feel that there is much potential that we can examine,” Marcos said.

“I think the MOUs that are being signed today that we shall witness, Your Majesty, will be a very good start to once again re-energize, and I think the areas that we have talked about -- that we have paid attention to for these MOUs are certainly rich with potential,” he added.

He also vowed that the Philippines will keep strong bilateral ties with Brunei, noting its importance in order to sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“And not only for Asia, but for the Indo-Pacific as well. It is important that those partnerships now be brought back into the modern world. And I look forward to this state visit to once more give an added impetus and warmth and inspiration to the relationship between our two countries,” he said.

Marcos also acknowledged Brunei’s assistance to the Philippines especially during the early days of the global Covid-19 pandemic where it donated test kits and vaccines to the country, as well as for the help it extended to the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda and Typhoon Odette.

The Sultan, for his part, said the economic ties and people-to-people exchange between the Philippines and Brunei continue to strengthen especially in ensuring mutually beneficial areas for the two countries.

“Your state visit today is customary to our two countries to continue the friendship and ties. That’s clear as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations. I believe that we are commemorating this significant occasion through visits,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to further enhancing our friendship in areas of future interest, which I believe will greatly benefit our countries and people,” he added.

Marcos accompanied his father, late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., to Brunei Darussalam on February 23, 1984 for a state visit to establish diplomatic relations with the Sultanate. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)