Philippines, Japan, US to hold trilateral meeting in April

THE Philippines, Japan and the United States will hold their first ever trilateral leaders’ summit next month.

The summit aims to bolster cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth, emerging technologies, advancing clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the summit will be held on April 11 where US President Joe Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at the White House in Washington DC.

“At the summit, the leaders will advance a trilateral partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship, robust and growing economic relations, a proud and resolute commitment to shared democratic values, and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Jean-Pierre said.

“The leaders will also reaffirm the ironclad alliances between the United States and the Philippines, and the United States and Japan,” she added.

The White House official said Biden and Marcos will also hold discussions to review the historic momentum in US-Philippines relations, as well as the efforts to expand cooperation on economic security, clean energy, people-to-people ties, and human rights and democracy.

“The President will reaffirm the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Philippines and emphasize US commitment to upholding international law and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a joint press conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Pasay City, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the three leaders will also tackle ways to uphold international law.

Blinken expressed belief that the aggression of China toward the Filipino fishers and troops in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) are clear violations of international law and Filipino rights.

“These waterways are critical to the Philippines, to its security, to its economy, but they’re also critical to the interests of the region, the United States, and the world,” he said.

“That’s why we stand with the Philippines and stand by our ironclad defense commitments, including under the Mutual Defense Treaty,” he added.

Blinken, who visited the Philippines to discuss security and economic developments with top government leaders, also paid a courtesy call to Marcos in Malacañang. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)